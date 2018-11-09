The fans got to experience the best of Saturday Night Football at the SNF Football Bus. They got a backstage look at the lockers and the broadcast set.

What to Know The Eagles play the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on NBC10 on Sunday.

Fans can catch the Sunday Night Football bus around town this weekend.

The bus features interactive fans experiences that will help get Eagles fans fired up (even more) for the Cowboys game.

Eagles-Cowboys, ‘nuff said.

The biggest showdown in the NFC East plays out on Sunday Night Football on NBC10 from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.

The SNF folks are getting Eagles fans fired up by bringing the SNF Bus to town this weekend.

The first stop where fans can interact with the bus featuring a Carrie Underwood SNF Open experience, a selfie-mirror presented, life-sized player wall and an area showcasing SNF’s initiative with Boys & Girls Clubs of America is outside the Comcast Center in Center City Friday at 11 a.m.

The bus will also be making stops at NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Willow Grove Park Mall, Cookie’s Tavern in South Philly and Xfinity Live!

Here is the full schedule:

Friday:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Comcast Center, Center City Philadelphia

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. - NBC Sports Philadelphia, South Philly

Saturday:

10 a.m. to 12:30 - Willow Grove Park Mall Verizon Store, Willow Grove, Montgomery County

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. - Cookies Tavern, South Philly, for Marine Birthday Celebration

Sunday:

Xfinity Live! (across the street from the Linc), South Philly

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Manchester Derby Watch Party

4 to 8:20 p.m. – Eagles-Cowboys Tailgate

If you catch the bus or miss it, be sure to tune into NBC10 Sunday night to watch the Eagles look to beat the rival Cowboys.