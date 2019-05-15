NASCAR drivers, pit crews, and race cars took over the streets of Philadelphia Wednesday to give fans an up-close and personal look.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear tires screeching and engines revving in Center City Philadelphia Wednesday.

NASCAR and Xfinity have teamed up again for the annual NASCAR Xfinity Philadelphia Takeover as some of the top drivers in the racing world take to the streets of Center City, South Philadelphia and beyond.

Fans got an up close look at some of the fastest cars around as 17 pro drivers including Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer, Joey Gase, Gray Gaulding, Vinnie Miller, Matt Mills, Tyler Reddick and others ride around town.

"Get to have some fun" Allgaier told NBC10 after coming to Philly following this weekend's races at Dover. "Every time I come up here I get to experience something new."

Keep your eyes peeled and your ears open and you just might get an up close encounter with the horsepower of a race car.

The big kickoff started in the morning outside the Comcast Center on JFK Boulevard in Center City. Around noon, the cars pulled onto streets for laps around City Hall.

Other stops on the tour include Geno's Steaks and Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philly.

The drivers will also meet with STEM students along the way.

The events are meant to promote NASCAR ahead of the races at Pocono Raceway during the first weekend of June.

Xfinity is part of Comcast, the parent company of NBC Universal and NBC10.