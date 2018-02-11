Shaun White Burger Sells for Nearly $1,000

Here is a look at Shaun White's Olympic career.

The "Flying Tomato" has his own hamburger - and he got to eat it.

Team USA's Shaun White got that nickname after he won his first gold medal at the 2006 Olympics. The red-headed White was seen in South Korea with his new signature burger on Sunday.



Restaurant owner and chef Cha Gwen Sol advertised the Flying Tomato burger for 1 million won in South Korean currency, or $920, as a gimmick. The menu states the signature burger is available only to Shaun White.

“Is it real? This is Shaun White? It is not a dream? Shaun White tells me it is real. Oh my God, unbelievable,” Cha told Reuters.

The menu description reads: "The best special thing, This is only for Shaun White, my wish for your gold medal."

White's coach, J.J. Thomas, posted a video of White with the burger on his Instagram page, which has since been deleted.

According to Reuters, the snowboarder ate the burger for free with friends. It had two patties, two slices of cheese and two chicken wings.

Cha didn't think White would actually show up at his Pyeongchang restaurant, and plans to see him compete in the snowboard halfpipe on Valentine's Day.





