Dodgers Beat Boston in Longest Game in World Series History

Baseball is unpredictable.

With the Dodgers backs against the wall, they somehow fought back.

Max Muncy hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Boston Red Sox, 3-2, in the longest game in World Series history.

Boston still leads the series, two games to one.

Muncy took a 90MPH cutter from Nathan Eovaldi to opposite field in left-center to end a marathon game that saw both teams burn through 18 pitchers and 27 position players (both postseason records), in a seven-hour and 20-minute affair.

Before that, Eovaldi pitched six innings of relief, allowing no runs, while throwing 97pitches. Oh yeah, and he pitched in Game 1 and Game 2 in Boston.

The exhausting and exhilarating game began as a pitcher's duel between former Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and rookie Walker Buehler.

With Sandy Koufax watching from behind home plate, Buehler, the 24-year-old rookie, became just the second youngest Dodgers pitcher in postseason history to have a scoreless start since Johnny Podres threw a complete game shutout in Game 7 of the 1955 World Series at 23 years old.

The Dodgers took the lead in the third inning when Joc Pederson crushed a first pitch changeup from Rick Porcello into the Boston bullpen.

The longball snapped an 0-for-24 slump by Dodgers hitters against the Red Sox dating back to the fourth inning of Game 2.

The story before Game 1 was all about All-Star pitchers in Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale. In Game 2 it was all about Cy Young Award winner David Price dominating the Dodgers lineup. Yet in a series that has featured three different Cy Young Award winners, and a seven-time All-Star, it was the unassuming rookie with the famous last name that became the first to pitch into the seventh inning.

Against the best team in baseball, on the biggest stage the sport offers, Buehler surrendered just two hits, and retired the last 14 batters he faced as he struck out seven over seven scoreless innings.

If writing his name in Dodgers history wasn't enough for Buehler, he also joined elite company as he became the second pitcher to have at least seven strikeouts, two or fewer base runners and not allow a run over seven innings since Don Larsen's perfect game in the 1956 World Series.

After Buehler's dominant performance, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wanted just one man to pitch the final two innings of the game: All-Star closer Kenley Jansen.

Maybe he should have rethought that decision.

Jackie Bradley Jr. took Jansen deep with two outs in the eighth inning for the game-tying homer.

Bradley Jr.'s homer was the 14th allowed by Jansen during the 2018 season, he had never allowed more than six in any previous season.

The game would head to extra innings where the Red Sox threatened to take the lead in the top of the 10th.

Pedro Baez walked J.D. Martinez, and Ian Kinsler entered the game to pinch-run for him. After a single by Brock Holt put runners at the corners with out one, Eduardo Nuñez hit a fly ball to centerfield that appeared to be deep enough to score the tying run.

But Cody Bellinger had other ideas as the center fielder threw a cannon to catcher Austin Barnes who tagged out Kinsler just before the plate, keeping the score tied at 1-1.

Both bullpens continued to throw lights out, but with two of the best teams in baseball battling head-to-head, a game with a razor-thin margin of error was bound to come down to one fatal mistake.

Ironically, it came down to two, as both teams scored on bizarre errors in the 13th inning.

Brock Holt led off the inning with a walk. One pitch later, Holt stole second on a ball in the dirt, and he scored on dribbler back to the pitcher that turned into disaster for the Dodgers.

Nuñez, who broke Game 1 open with a three-run homer, hit a little nubber back to reliever Scott Alexander, but first baseman Max Muncy was charging in on the play, so second baseman Kiké Hernandez had to hustle to cover first base.

Alexander threw underhand to Hernandez, but he slipped on the base and the ball flew over his head, allowing Holt to score from third and the Red Sox to finally take their first lead of the game, more than five hours after the first pitch had been thrown.

Less than a week away from Halloween, it's fitting that the 13th inning proved to be the most bizzare for both teams. In fact, it's a surprise a black cat didn't run onto the field or a witch fly overhead on her broomstick.

The Dodgers half of the unlucky 13th inning began with Muncy staring at 101MPH fastballs from Eovaldi. Eventually, he worked a walk, putting the tying run on base.

After a flyout from Machado, Bellinger hit a fly ball in foul territory down the third base line that Nuñez dove into the seats to catch. Muncy wisely tagged on the play, and found himself in scoring position with two outs.

Yasiel Puig followed with a groundball up the middle that Ian Kinsler backhanded for what appeared to be the final out of the game. But Kinsler's throw went wide at first base, allowing Muncy to score on the error and tie the game.

Both teams squandered numerous chances with the former Dodger, Eovaldi, holding the team that drafted him back in 2008 in check for seven innings until Muncy's big blast in the bottom of the eightheenth.

Muncy's walk-off homer was his first career walk-off hit of any kind, and the first walk-off home run in the World Series for the Dodgers since Kirk Gibson's legendary longball in Game 1 of the 1988 Fall Classic.

Boston's los snapped a five-game road winning streak dating back to the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Up Next:

Rich Hill will get the ball in Game 4 with the Red Sox starter still to be determined. First pitch is scheduled for 5:09PM PT.

