 The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony in Photos - NBC 10 Philadelphia
WATCH LIVE: 
See Complete Olympic Results
OLY-PHILLY
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony in Photos

Highlights from the closing ceremony in Pyeongchang. See photos from the past 16 days here »
More Photo Galleries
How Did Pa. & NJ Athletes Fare at the Winter Olympics?
Feb. 25 Olympics Photos: 'Garlic Girls' Falls to Sweden
Connect With Us
AdChoices