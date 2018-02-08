In Pyeongchang, Figure Skating Gets a New Sound

Who will be skating for Team USA at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games? Check out the full roster and learn a bit about the skaters who’ll be going for the gold. (Published Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018)

When competitors hit the ice Thursday night for the start of the figure skating team event at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, don’t be surprised if you find yourself itching to watch “Moulin Rouge!”

That’s because, for the first time at an Olympics, skaters will be permitted to feature music with lyrics in their routines — and for U.S. skaters, the soundtrack from the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film is a hit.

Vincent Zhou, the youngest U.S. Olympian competing in Pyeongchang, will skate to a medley of “Nature Boy” and “Come What May” in his free skate — despite being less than a year old when the movie hit theaters. The pair of Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim uses “Come What May” in their short program this season.

Nathan Chen, a gold medal contender in men’s figure skating, will use “Nemesis” by Benjamin Clementine for his short program, while 28-year-old Adam Rippon may have the most adventurous choice among the United States’ contingent. His 2017-18 short program selection, “Let Me Think About It” by Ida Carr and Fedde le Grande, features synthesizers and a thumping beat that wouldn’t be out of place at a gym; for his free skate, Rippon uses “Arrival of the Birds” by The Cinematic Orchestra and Coldplay’s “O.”

Music with lyrics has been allowed in figure skating since the 2014-15 season — just after the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Lyrics were already permitted in ice dance.

Not every U.S. skater jumped at the chance to add pop music to their routines. While some of their music does include lyrics, Karen Chen, Mirai Nagasu and Bradie Tennell — the 2018 U.S. champion — decided to stick with more traditional skating selections this season, such as medleys from “Miss Saigon” and “Cinderella,” or Chopin’s “Nocturne in C Sharp Minor.”

Aside from the United States team, keep an eye out for the pair of Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, competing for Olympic Athletes from Russia. In free skate, they have performed to a medley of Christina Aguilera’s “Candyman” and “Nasty Naughty Boy,” capped off with "Ready Teddy" by Elvis Presley.

Here is what the U.S. figure skaters will skate to at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics:

Karen Chen

Short Program: “On Golden Pond” by Dave Grusin

Free Skate: “Jealousy Tango” by varoius artists

Mirai Nagasu

Short Program: “Nocturne in C Sharp Minor” by Chopin

Free Skate: music from “Miss Saigon” by various artists

Bradie Tennell

Short Program: "Taegukgi" by Lee Dong-Jun

Free Skate: music from “Cinderella” by Patrick Doyle

Nathan Chen

Short Program: “Nemesis” by Benjamin Clementine

Free skate: music from “Mao’s Last Dancer” by Christopher Gordon

Adam Rippon

Short Program: “Let Me Think About It” by Ida Carr and Fedde le Grande

Free Skate: “Arrival of the Birds” by The Cinematic Orchestra and “O” by Coldplay

Vincent Zhou

Short Program: “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol

Free Skate: music from “Moulin Rouge!” by various artists

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim

Short Program: “Come What May” from “Moulin Rouge!” by Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor

Free Skate: "Unchained Melody" from "Ghost the Musical" by Bruce Joel Rubin, Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard