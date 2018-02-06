Police Investigating Burglary at Gronkowski's Home: Report

Police are investigating an alleged burglary at the Foxboro, Massachusetts home of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

NBC10 Boston observed police at Gronkowski's residence and saw Gronkowski in the home, but he did not comment on the situation.

It is unclear when the burglary attempt occurred or what, if anything, was stolen.

Gronkowski returned to the residence Monday after spending the week in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the Patriots lost to the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

No further information was immediately available.