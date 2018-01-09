Pink to Sing 'Star-Spangled Banner' at Super Bowl

In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, Pink performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pink is joining the list of stars performing in Minneapolis during Super Bowl week.

Pop star Pink is set to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis next month, the NFL and NBC announced Monday.

It'll be Pink's Super Bowl debut. She's sold over 50 million album equivalents and had four No. 1 singles in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, NBC and NFL noted in their announcement.



Justin Timberlake has already been announced as the halftime performer for the Feb. 4 game.

Pink is set to be the latest famous singer to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at football's biggest game, including Whitney Houston, Beyonce and Billy Joel. Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga and Idina Menzel are the last three singers to perform the anthem.