Three guys, two teams, one brotherhood: Carson Wentz, Bryce Harper, and Rhys Hoskins support one another on the field and from the stands. All three sat down with NBC10's John Clark for a candid chat about being part of the Philly sports family.

Carson Wentz, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins share a lot of things in common: they're all 26 years old, they're recently engaged or married and they’re all top-performing athletes.

And now all three of them call the City of Brotherly love their home.

NBC10's John Clark sat down with the young players in a 'Philly Phavorites' special to talk about Philly, their new friendship and bringing a championship back to the city.

The athletes chatted at Citizen’s Bank Park to promote Wentz’s AO1 Foundation Charity Softball Game which will be held on May 31 at 5 p.m.

The Eagles quarterback and his teammates will be playing softball to raise money for the Haiti Sports Complex, Wentz's Thy Kingdom Crumb Food Truck and the AO1 Foundation's Outdoor Program. (You can grab your tickets here.)

Philly Phavorites: Behind the Scenes of the Interview

Get a peek at what went into producing our special interview with Carson Wentz, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins. (Published 4 hours ago)

The three superstar athletes came from different places, but were quickly welcomed into the Philly sports scene.

"The city has embraced me like no other," said Wentz.

The two Phillies players were excited to move to a city with such loyal fans.

"It’s such a great fan base for every single team, and to have such a young core with every single team that’s in this city is really fun," said the Phillies' Harper, who showed his Philly pride in a Sixers T-shirt.

"The passion that this city and this fan base have is second to none," said Hoskins, the Phillies' leftfielder and first baseman.

Their passion for sports and their numerous similarities brought the three together, and they continue to support one another from the stands.

"To be able to come together and cheer on the Sixers, the Flyers, or go to a Phillies game, you just feel a part of the culture here," Wentz said.

"I look forward to really getting to know the Eagles, the Sixers, the Flyers, all these teams and being able to cheer for every single one of these guys,"Harper said.

Philly Phavorites: Wentz. Hoskins. Harper. One Interview.