The Phillies might have come up short Monday night but one father hit a home run with his amazing catch.

With the Phillies down two runs in the bottom of the ninth, Phillies slugger Maikal Franco launched a pitch from Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen toward the left field stands. The homer got the Phillies to within one run but the lasting memory of it was Dan Alvarez’s amazing one-handed grab while holding his 2-month-old son.

Alvarez’s home run ball grab even caught the attention of Phillies play-by-play guy Tom McCarthy.

“That guy with a baby in hand caught that home run,” McCarthy said during the broadcast.

Slow-motion video showed just how impressive the grab really was. Alvarez had to reach across his body with his right arm and over at least two other Phillies fans to snag the ball. All while cradling his Phillies onesie-clad son, Mason, in his left arm.

Take into account that the ball allegedly had an exit velocity of 97 mph and traveled 361 feet... wow!

NBC10's Tim Furlong spoke to the West Chester resident about his grab (that almost overshadowed the standing ovations for Chase Utley’s final regular season series at Citizens Bank Park) Tuesday. So check back for Alvarez's own words on his catch.



Photo credit: NBC10 - Tim Furlong Dan Alvarez and Megan Bortle with their 2-month-old Phillies fan, Mason. See Larger

Despite the joy of the catch, not all was well as the Phillies lost by one run to fall into a first-place tie in National League East.