Dave Montgomery tips his hat at a victory rally at Citizens Bank Park October 31, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win their first World Series in 28 years.

Montgomery worked his way up within the Phillies front office.

David Montgomery's leadership included the Phillies' 2008 World Series win.

David Montgomery, a fixture in the Phillies' front office for decades, has died from cancer at the age of 72.

“One of the most respected and admired executives in baseball, David P. Montgomery passed away this morning at the age of 72 after a courageous five-year battle against cancer,” the team said in a news release Wednesday.

Montgomery spent near a half century involved in baseball. He began his career with the Phillies in their ticket office in 1971. He worked his way up in the organization becoming executive vice president in 1981 when Bill Giles put together a group to purchase the team. Montgomery later became chief operating officer in 1992 before ascending to general partner, president and chief executive officer in 1997.

As team president, Montgomery led the team in its move from Veterans Stadium to Citizens Bank Park in 2004 and oversaw the club's run of division crowns from 2007 to 2011, including the 2008 World Series win.

"David was truly a great man," the team’s chairman emeritus Bill Giles said. "I have never known a person with more integrity or who truly cared so much about everyone who worked for the Phillies. He and I worked hand-in-hand for over 30 years. During that time, I saw his unparalleled love for his family, the Phillies and the team’s fans, and of course, the City of Philadelphia. David was a big reason why the Phillies won 12 division championships, five National League championships and two World Series championships in that time."

The Phillies' indoor spring training facility at Carpenter Complex in Clearwater was named for Carpenter in 2018. He has also received numerous baseball and civic awards, including the Allan H. (Bud) Selig Executive Leadership Award from the Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Montgomery sat on Penn's Board of Trustees. He also served on board for WXPN and the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. He volunteered time for other sports and civic causes in the Philadelphia community and to promote tourism.

Montgomery's influence went far beyond Philadelphia, the team said. At one point, Montgomery was even being considered to be commissioner of baseball.

In August 2014 Montgomery took a leave of absence from his role as team president and CEO for cancer treatment. He returned as chairman in January 2015 and remained active with the team up until his death, the team said.

“David was one of Philadelphia’s most influential business and civic leaders in his generation,” Phillies managing partner John Middleton said. “For 25 years, he has been an invaluable business partner and, more importantly, an invaluable friend. He was beloved by everyone at the Phillies. Leigh and I are saddened beyond words at David’s passing and extend our love and sympathy to Lyn, his children and grandchildren.”

Montgomery is survived by his wife, Lyn; three children, Harry, Sam and Susan; and three grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

