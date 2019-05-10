David Montgomery ascended the ranks inside the Phillies organization to become the team's presidemt, overseeing the move to Ciotizens Bank Park and the team's 2008 World Series win. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Michael Barkann looks back on the life of the Phillies chairman.

David Montgomery, a fixture in the Phillies' front office for decades who was team president when they won the 2008 World Series, died of cancer Wednesday at the age of 72.

On Friday, the Phillies announced plans to memorialize their beloved front office executive.

"The Montgomery family has announced that a celebration of life for David P. Montgomery will be held at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 3:05 p.m. The service will be open to the public," the team said a news release.

Entrance to the service is free. That Thursday is an off day for the Phillies and immediately follows the MLB Draft.

“One of David’s favorite times of the year was the MLB Draft,” said Montgomery’s wife Lyn Montgomery. “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate David’s life, and his love of the game, than to invite his friends, colleagues and Phillies fans into his second home at the conclusion of the draft.”

Montgomery's family asked for contributions to be made to Phillies Charities.

Montgomery spent near a half century involved in baseball. First and foremost a Phillies fan, he began his career with the Phillies in their ticket office in 1971. He worked his way up in the organization, becoming executive vice president in 1981 when Bill Giles put together a group to purchase the team. Montgomery later became chief operating officer in 1992 before ascending to general partner, president and chief executive officer in 1997, while owning a stake in the team.

As team president, Montgomery led the team in its move from Veterans Stadium to Citizens Bank Park in 2004 and oversaw the club's run of division crowns from 2007 to 2011, including the 2008 World Series win.

He also received numerous baseball and civic awards, including the Allan H. (Bud) Selig Executive Leadership Award from the Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation. He also did work with Phillies charities in the fight against ALS.

Montgomery grew up a Phillies fan in the city's Roxborough neighborhood. He later attended William Penn Charter School.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Montgomery sat on Penn's Board of Trustees. He also served on board for WXPN and the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. He volunteered time for other sports and civic causes in the Philadelphia community and to promote tourism.

In August 2014 Montgomery took a leave of absence from his role as team president and CEO to receive treatment for jaw cancer. He returned as chairman in January 2015 and remained active with the team up until his death, the team said.

Starting with the next home stand Monday, the Phillies will wear a "DPM" patch in Montgomery's memory for the rest of the season, the team said.

“David was one of Philadelphia’s most influential business and civic leaders in his generation,” Phillies managing partner John Middleton said. “For 25 years, he has been an invaluable business partner and, more importantly, an invaluable friend. He was beloved by everyone at the Phillies. Leigh and I are saddened beyond words at David’s passing and extend our love and sympathy to Lyn, his children and grandchildren.”

Montgomery is survived by his wife; three children, Harry, Sam and Susan; and three grandchildren.