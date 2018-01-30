Over half the country is gearing up to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday, either at home or on the road and a lot of money is about to be spent and made. The National Retail Federation expects consumers to spend over $15 billion this weekend, and of the 188 million people expected to be watching, millions will do so on a brand new TV. (Published Monday, Jan. 29, 2018)

A trio of zoo CEOs will be dressed up in the opposing team’s colors while cleaning an animal exhibit as part of a six-way Super Bowl bet between Philadelphia-area zoos and New England zoos.

The friendly wager pits the CEOs of the Philadelphia Zoo, Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown and Lehigh Valley Zoo zoo in Schnecksville (rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles) against the CEOs of Boston's Zoo New England, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, Rhode Island's Roger Williams Park Zoo (rooting for the New England Patriots).

"What’s at stake? A little house cleaning for the losing zoos’ CEOs, who will have to dress in the winning team’s jersey and clean an animal exhibit," according to a news release announcing the bet.

The wager between the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited zoos also includes a charitable element.

If (when) the Eagles win, the Philly-area zoos will receive S1,000 donations from the New England zoos "that will go directly to programs revolving around conservation and education," according to the news release.

"This team is the definition of hard work, determination and perseverance, all attributes needed to bring Philadelphia its first Super Bowl win," Philly zoo president & CEO Vikram Dewan said of the Eagles. "We look forward to cheering them to victory."

The Philly zoo would put the money toward its CREW program for young mentoring and engagement. The Elmwood Park Zoo would use the money for it conservation efforts. And, the Lehigh Valley Zoo would put the money toward educating thousands of children.

"This wager also shines a light on AZA institutions and their focus on conservation and education as well as providing exceptional animal care, memorable guest experiences and efforts to save wildlife," Dewan said.