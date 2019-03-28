Ring the Bell: Best of the Phillies Season Opener - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Phillies Home Opener
Philadelphia Phillies

Ring the Bell: Best of the Phillies Season Opener

By David Chang

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 28: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies congratulates teammate Andrew McCutchen #22 after a home run in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park on March 28, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

    Opening Day is here! We're keeping track of the best moments from the Phillies season opener against the Atlanta Braves!

    BRYCE HARPER'S CLEATS

    FANS WELCOME BRYCE HARPER

    ANDREW MCCUTCHEN LEADS PHILLIES OFF WITH A BANG

    PHILLIES TAKE A 3-1 LEAD

    Refresh this page throughout the game for updates.


      

