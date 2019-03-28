Ring the Bell: Best of the Phillies Season Opener After the game, be sure to check back here for a full recap. By David ChangPublished 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest sports updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More NewslettersGetty ImagesPHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 28: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies congratulates teammate Andrew McCutchen #22 after a home run in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park on March 28, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)Opening Day is here! We're keeping track of the best moments from the Phillies season opener against the Atlanta Braves! After the game, be sure to check back here for a full recap.BRYCE HARPER'S CLEATS👀 Bryce Harper’s cleats 🔥🔥 Phillie Phanatic#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/BlG6Nurvna — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 28, 2019FANS WELCOME BRYCE HARPERBryce Harper went out to rightfield and bowed to Phillies fans Loud “Harper” chants Then Bryce threw a ⚾️ up to them#RingTheBell#OpeningDaypic.twitter.com/Ylo26IobZW — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 28, 2019Standing ovation for Bryce Harper’s first atbat with Phillies#RingTheBellpic.twitter.com/VqgLTrO4Hg — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 28, 2019#RingTheBell#OpeningDaypic.twitter.com/hhp9jfuS3Q — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 28, 2019ANDREW MCCUTCHEN LEADS PHILLIES OFF WITH A BANGAndrew McCutchen says don’t forget about me as a free agent signing! Homers in first atbat as a Philliepic.twitter.com/qNQHtgRxKl — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 28, 2019PHILLIES TAKE A 3-1 LEADPhillies take a 3-1 lead with 2, 2 out hits Phillies 6th hole hitter Odubel Herrera hit 3rd a lot of last season and hit 22 homers. Cesar Hernandez was the leadoff hitter last year. And Maikel Franco lead the team with .270 batting average last year with 22 homers pic.twitter.com/ODG44R6zJ1 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 28, 2019Refresh this page throughout the game for updates.