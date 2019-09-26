Eagles Battle Packers in Thursday Night Football Showdown

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass while being pressured by Preston Smith #91 of the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on September 26, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Refresh this page after the game for a complete recap.

10:51 p.m.: Aaron Rodgers is pretty darn good. He just made an incredible throw on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham. Andrew Sendejo got beat in coverage. Just like that, we have a tied game.

Still 3:16 left in the third: Packers 27, Eagles 27



10:37 p.m.: The Eagles just forced a 3-and-out, but they could have had a touchdown. I know you’ll be shocked, but Nigel Bradham dropped what would have been pick-6. He just can’t catch.

10:31 p.m.: The Eagles just drove 76 yards on eight plays and capped it with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to Jordan Howard. Really great design on a lot of those plays; they dinked and dunked their way down the field.

Still 9:12 left in the third: Eagles 27, Packers 20



10 p.m.: The Eagles gave Aaron Rodgers too much time. The Packers just drove 70 yards on seven plays to cut the lead to one-point at halftime. The big play was a 31-yard deep ball to Geronimo Allison on 3rd-and-6. The very next play, he hit Allison for a 19-yard touchdown.

This is a good one.

The Eagles are being outgained 266-147 but they have gotten some big stops for field goals and have made the most of their short fields on offense. This feels like it’s gonna come down to the wire.

At half: Eagles 21, Packers 20

9:51 p.m.: Remember in Super Bowl LII when Brandon Graham had that strip sack and Derek Barnett recovered. Well, the reverse happened tonight.

Barnett got a strip sack of Aaron Rodgers and Graham recovered it.

A few plays later, the Eagles punched in a touchdown to extend their lead. After starting down 10-0 early, the Eagles have really responded, scoring 21 second-quarter points.

Just :59 left in the half: Eagles 21, Packers 13

9:40 p.m.: The Eagles capitalized on great field position on the second straight drive. This time, they got the ball at the 40 after the kickoff rolled out of bounds. The Eagles drove down the field on 11 plays and Wentz hit Goedert for a three-yard touchdown. The Eagles converted on third down three times on that drive.

Alshon Jeffery and Dallas Goedert have the two touchdowns. The Eagles are happy to have them back.

Just like that, the Eagles have a lead.

Still 2:45 left in the half: Eagles 14, Packers 13

9:25 p.m.: After a big play down the sideline to Davante Adams, the Eagles’ defense held the Packers to a field goal. That’s a big stop.

Still 8:24 left in the half: Packers 13, Eagles 7

But Adams is killing the Eagles so far.

9:07 p.m.: Andrew Sendejo just made a huge play on third down to bat down a pass to prevent an early second-quarter touchdown. This drive started at the Packers’ own 10-yard line.

Meanwhile, Sidney Jones (hamstring) is questionable to return.

There’s 14:01 left in the half: Packers 10, Eagles 0

8:49 p.m.: Interesting decision from Doug Pederson to punt on 4th-and-3 from the Green Bay 47. I know it’s early, but I expected him to go for it. At least punter Cameron Johnston did his job and pinned the Packers at the 10-yard line.

8:46 p.m.: Some good news from Lambeau:

8:40 p.m.: After that cheap shot from Barnett on the first play of the drive, Jim Schwartz blitzed and Aaron Rodgers made him pay. Rodgers hit Davante Adams down the right sideline over Sidney Jones for a 58-yard gain. Jones actually had decent coverage, but couldn’t break up the pass and Adams nearly broke it.

The Packers went 89 yards on five plays to open the scoring. That’s the longest drive for the Packers this season.

The Eagles are already playing from behind. Yikes.

Still 10:31 left in the first: Packers 7, Eagles 0

8:32 p.m.: Derek Barnett just got called for an unnecessary roughness for hitting Packers running back Jamaal Williams late. It was a really stupid penalty and Williams was put on a stretcher and carted off the field. The Eagles love that Barnett rallies to the football, but that was completely unnecessary. He should be fined by the league for that one.

That was a complete cheap shot.

8:20 p.m.: The Packers won the toss and deferred. The Eagles’ offense is up first. They got points on their opening drive last week.