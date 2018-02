NBC10's Keith Jones is in PyeongChang, South Korea ahead of the Olympics. He watched the Eagles victory unfold with the Olympians and the media who are awaiting the opening ceremonies later in the week. (Published Monday, Feb 5, 2018)

NBC10's Keith Jones is in PyeongChang, South Korea ahead of the Olympics. He watched the Eagles victory unfold with the Olympians and the media who are... See More