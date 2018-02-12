Olympian Fabian Bösch Rides Escalator With One Hand

Fabian Boesch of Switzerland celebrates after winning the Men's Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle Final of the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships 2015 on Jan. 21, 2015.

Swiss Olympian Fabian Bösch has social media users asking, "How'd he do that?"

Bösch posted a fun video to his Instagram account on Monday that's gone viral with more than 210,000 views.

The skier held onto an escalator with his right hand and walked slowly along side the escalator until he was lifted off the ground. He rode the escalator to the top with one hand.

Bösch captioned the post: "After 20 years I still couldn't figure out how this thing works! Am I doing it right?"

One user, jaegerbombb91, commented: "Nice arm tuck #perfectform"



Bösch pulled his body up and crawled in between an opening in the railing once he arrived at the top of the escalator.