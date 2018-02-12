Luge athletes know what it’s like to chase a clock. So we asked U.S. Luger Chris Mazdzer to draw a picture in under 30 seconds. Can you guess what he is drawing? (Published Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018)

Chris Mazdzer's silver medal in the luge, the first singles medal ever for Team USA in the sport, may not be his most impressive accomplishment.

While in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, Mazdzer ate a slice of pizza seemingly without chewing all of it, and it was caught on video.

U.S. bobsledder Lauren Gibbs took to Twitter to share Mazdzer's special skill.

"This ice savage won an Olympic �� last night! I’m not going to say it was because of his pizza eating skills but....." she tweeted.

The USA Luge team replied, "Is that some kind of magic trick? It's just gone!"