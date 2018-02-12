Olympian Chris Mazdzer Eats a Slice of Pizza in 1 Gulp - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Olympian Chris Mazdzer Eats a Slice of Pizza in 1 Gulp

"Is that some kind of magic trick?"

By Sarah Glover

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Chris Mazdzer's silver medal in the luge, the first singles medal ever for Team USA in the sport, may not be his most impressive accomplishment. 

    While in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, Mazdzer ate a slice of pizza seemingly without chewing all of it, and it was caught on video. 

    U.S. bobsledder Lauren Gibbs took to Twitter to share Mazdzer's special skill.

    "This ice savage won an Olympic �� last night! I’m not going to say it was because of his pizza eating skills but....." she tweeted.

    The USA Luge team replied, "Is that some kind of magic trick? It's just gone!"

