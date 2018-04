Quarterback Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Eagles Super Bowl hero Nick Foles will speak to reporters at the team’s South Philadelphia training complex Tuesday afternoon, marking his first extended media session since Super Bowl LII.

Foles, along with Eagles victory parade icon Jason Kelce and defensive line leader Fletcher Cox will speak around 1:30 p.m. as they take a break from spring training activities at the NovaCare Complex.

You can watch their remarks live on this page.