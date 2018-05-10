Victims Question When Karolyis Learned of Nassar Sex Abuse - NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
Storms Head Our Way
logo_philly_2x

#MeToo: Speaking Out Against Sexual Misconduct

The latest news on the national reckoning

Victims Question When Karolyis Learned of Nassar Sex Abuse

Larry Nassar penetrated young patients with ungloved hands during supposed medical treatments

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Gymnasts who say they were molested by doctor Larry Nassar are calling for an investigation from Texas' attorney general into legendary Olympic coaches Martha and Bela Karolyi, NBC News reported.

    The Karolyis have denied knowing about Nassar's conduct — he penetrated young patients with ungloved hands during supposed medical treatments — before the 2016 Summer Olympics.

    But gymnasts who plan to hold a news conference outside Attorney General Ken Paxton's office Thursday point to a videotaped deposition of Martha Karolyi as an indication she may have known about the abuse earlier, before he was revealed as a predator.

    "I don't understand why the Texas attorney general wouldn't do a thorough investigation," 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzcher said. "Is this not a serious issue?"

    Larry Nassar Timeline

    [NAT] Larry Nassar Timeline

    More than 150 women and girls testified in court that disgraced doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused them.

    (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices