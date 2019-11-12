NFL Sets Up Kaepernick Workout, Invites All Teams: Report

In this file photo, Colin Kaepernick looks on after a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins on November 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The NFL is setting up a private workout with scouting combine personnel for Colin Kaepernick and has invited all teams to attend, according to a report.

The workout, which will also be run by former NFL coaches, held on Saturday in Atlanta will include on-field work and an interview, NFL Network reports.

The NFL had received several inquiries from teams about Kaepernick's readiness to play. The league also spoke with Kaepernick's representatives, who said the quarterback was prepared to workout and interview.

Kaepernick last played league football in the 2016 season. In 2017, he filed a collusion lawsuit against the NFL before it was settled out of court earlier this year.