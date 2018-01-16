Our beloved Philadelphia Eagles will host the NFC Championship Game Sunday here in Philadelphia. A spot in the Super Bowl on the line and we want to make sure fans are prepared.

The game may be the main event, but from getting there to tailgating to where to watch, there is so much more to game day (and the lead up) than just what’s going on inside Lincoln Financial Field.

Here are the answers to some of your biggest questions.

When is the game?

The Eagles take on the Vikings at the Linc in South Philadelphia Sunday at 6:40 p.m.

I want to go to the game but I don’t have a ticket, what can I do?

The game is sold out so plan on forking over hundreds of dollars for a ticket. Tickets on resale sites including Stub Hub and Ticketmaster’s official NFL TicketExchange started around $400 as of Tuesday afternoon.

You can also be near the action by heading to XFINITY Live! Just plan on getting there early if you want a premiere spot.

How can I watch the game?

The game can be seen on Fox on TV. Smartphone users can watch the game on Yahoo!



When can we start tailgating?

The Eagles have yet to reveal when the official parking lots will open but normally it happens about five hours before kickoff. Normally, tailgating is not allowed in the parking lots north of Pattison Avenue and west of Darien Street (Lots Q-W and the lot near the Nova Care Complex.)

The Jetro lot — located near the stadium — is open all day. Parking there is expected to cost $40, Jetro said. SpotHero is also allowing people to reserve parking near the stadium starting at $50.

Forget about parking, I plan on taking public transit. Will SEPTA be running extra service?

SEPTA has 10 Broad Street Line express trains planned to depart from Fern Rock (times TBA). The Lana Del Ray concert is also set for the stadium complex Sunday night at 8, so expect plenty of people on the trains.

What’s the easiest way to pay for SEPTA?

Make sure you have a SEPTA Key, You can find out where you can purchase one prior to the game here.

Which team is favored?

Grab those (under)dog masks because the top-seeded Eagles are likely going to enter as an underdog, again. As of Tuesday, most Las Vegas sportsbooks had the Vikings as a three-point favorite.

Where can I get a dog mask like the ones worn by some of the Eagles after the win over the Falcons?

You can buy the masks online but they might not arrive before game day. Expect to see a few homemade masks in the crowd Sunday.

Which players should I be keeping an eye on?

The Eagles success starts and finishes with quarterback Nick Foles. Since star QB Carson Wentz was lost for the season in December, Foles has had some good (including the Falcons game) and bad games. Foles playing well will be key for the Eagles.

The Vikings also have a quarterback who didn’t start the season as the starter. Case Keenum (Foles former teammate on the Rams) has shined since taking over for injured (former Eagles) QB Sam Bradford. His miracle walk-off touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs propelled the Vikings into the NFC Championship Game.

When was the last time the Eagles played in the NFC Championship Game?

The Eagles lost to the Cardinals in Arizona on Jan. 18, 2009. The last time the Eagles hosted the NFC Championship Game, they beat the Falcons on Jan. 23, 2005 to go to Super Bowl XXXIX.

When the Eagles win, which team will they face in the Super Bowl?

The AFC Championship between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will be decided Sunday afternoon. Super Bowl LII takes place in Minnesota (of all places) on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Feel free to ask other questions in the comments and we may be able to get an answer for you.