Canadian Moose Pops In for 'Bobsleigh Update' in Viral Photo

Well, the Olympics do have something for everyone. Even a moose.

A photo of a giant moose peering through a sliding glass door on a porch in Canada, transfixed on a television showing the 2-man bobsled competition has surfaced on Twitter. And, predictably, it has gone viral since it was posted Monday evening, with more than 12,400 likes and nearly 4,000 retweets in 24 hours.

Matt Duncombe, who posted the hysterical image, captioned it, "#CBCOlympics Your coverage is attracting a diverse audience. MooseareCanadianstoo."

CBC is the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, which promptly responded to Duncombe, "LOL Who is this critter?"

Duncombe said it was just the friendly neighborhood moose in Calgary "looking for a bobsleigh update."

Olympics Fans Wear Their National Spirit on Their Faces

And who can blame him. It was a nail-biting final race. In only the second time in Olympic two-man bobsled history, both the German and Canadian teams tied for gold after finishing with exactly the same times, down to the hundredth of a second.

Latvia got bronze, with Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga finishing 0.05 seconds back in the closest three-sled finish in Olympic history.



Meanwhile, on the women's side, Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs won the silver medal. German pilot Mariama Jamanka bested them by 0.07 seconds for the gold.