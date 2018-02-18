US Curling Men Fall to Norway

The United States men’s curling team, hoping to rebound from an 8-2 loss against Japan, also fell short against Norway on the ice Sunday in day six of the event.

The Norwegians, wearing their trademark flashy pants, won 8-5 after taking control in the second half of the match.

Team USA scored a point in the first frame. Norway then scored the next two points, which the U.S. answered with two of their own in end three. Norway notched another point in the fourth end. The U.S. scored again in the fifth. But Norway went on to score three more points in the sixth end then another point in each of the next two. The U.S. scored another point in the ninth end but it wasn't enough to keep their hopes alive.

Both the U.S. and Norway had come into the match with a 2-3 record. The Americans are now 2-4 in the round robin round and ranked eight. In the preliminary round, the teams with the four best records after nine games advance to the semifinals.

In Team USA's previous match on Sunday Japan held the Americans to just two points in seven ends of play in an 8-2 rout.

The U.S. made just 61 percent of their takeouts, whereas Japan was successful on 94 percent, and had 31 takeouts in all. The Japanese squad, led by skip Yusuke Morozumi, scored in the first three ends - two in the first, and one each in the second and third - to take a quick 4-0 lead. Shuster missed double takeout attempts in both the second and third ends, setting up difficulties he would face all night.