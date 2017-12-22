Pajama-Clad Eagles Rookies Can't Carry a Tune 'This Christmas' - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Pajama-Clad Eagles Rookies Can't Carry a Tune 'This Christmas'

By Dan Stamm

Published at 1:02 PM EST on Dec 22, 2017 | Updated at 1:13 PM EST on Dec 22, 2017

    Instagram - @MalcolmJenkins27

    Pretty much everything the Eagles have done this year has been in tune but their rookies can’t seem to carry a tune when it comes to Christmas caroling.

    Eagles veterans had the rookies wear Christmas pajamas while belting out "This Christmas." Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins captured the moment on an Instagram video Friday where you hear someone say, "you all don’t know the song?"

    Here's the video (care of NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark):

    Hopefully the Birds are more in tune when they take the field Christmas night against the Raiders.

