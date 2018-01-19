LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: Strong safety Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles is shown on the sidelines against the Washington Redskins in the second half at FedExField on September 10, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

What a week for star Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Just hours after Jenkins and the Eagles defense held Julio Jones and the Falcons out of the end zone to seal the Eagles 15-10 win, the Pro Bowler and his wife, Morrissa welcomed a baby daughter.

Jenkins announced the birth of Selah Nola Jenkins on social media Thursday as he and the Eagles continued to prepare for an NFC Championship Game showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.





“Every time I think of raising two daughters I feel excited, afraid, responsible, helpless, and extremely blessed all at the same time,” Jenkins said.

Congrats to the Jenkins family!