In this March 19, 2017, file photo, LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers waits for the start of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James is leaving home for Hollywood and an iconic team.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a new superstar — L.A.-Bron.

The NBA's best player announced Sunday night that he has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers, joining one of the league's most storied franchises and switching conferences to try and dethrone the Golden State Warriors and grow his own legacy.

For the second time in his career, James is saying goodbye to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who drafted the teenage sensation from Akron in 2003 and have to be satisfied with winning just one title in the 11 years they had him.

Unlike his two previous forays in free agency, James did not drag out his decision and made the announcement less than 24 hours after NBA free agency opened.

This Summer of LeBron was barely a fling.

As would be expected, several institution and personalities took to social media to express their joy at the superstar's arrival in Southern California.

The game's biggest star will now lead a young Lakers team — run by Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson — that has been overmatched in recent years while rebuilding. But the Lakers will instantly rise with James, a three-time champion who after being swept by the Warriors in this year's NBA Finals said he is still driven and very much in "championship mode."

Los Angeles will also provide James with a larger platform for his business interests and social activism. He already owns two homes in Southern California and has a film production company.

This is the third time in eight years James has changed teams. After bolting from Cleveland in 2010, he returned in an emotional homecoming four years later, determined to make the Cavs champions. The 33-year-old had previously said he wanted to finish his career in Ohio, and although he's leaving again, Cavs fans are more forgiving after he ended the city's 52-year sport title drought in 2016.

One of James' new teammates, Kyle Kuzma took to Twitter and shared a GIF of the two players embracing on the court.

Beyond Kuzma, the Lakers' organization is likely jumping for joy, as James' capture is the first major free agent signing for Lakers president of basketball operations Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

Johnson recently put a two-year timeline on his ability to sign top tier free agents. Less than a week later, Johnson and the Lakers secured the services of the top free agent in the market and arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.

In addition to James, the Lakers also reportedly agreed to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a $12 million one-year contract according to ESPN. Caldwell-Pope is also part of James' Klutch Sports Group.