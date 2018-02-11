Johnny Weir's 'Hunger Games' Coif Sets Twitter Alight - NBC 10 Philadelphia
WATCH LIVE: 
Olympics Live on Primetime
OLY-PHILLY
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

Johnny Weir's 'Hunger Games' Coif Sets Twitter Alight

Published 43 minutes ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		1438
    2
    Netherlands    		2215
    3
    Germany    		3014
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Tara and Johnny Tell It Like It Is: Nathan Chen Was Not Very Good

    NBC Sports figure skating commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir discuss their job of being honest when skaters struggle and why they think Nathan Chen can bounce back after a tough performance in the team event. (Published Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018)

    Two-time Olympian Johnny Weir made his mark on the world of figure skating thanks in part to his extravagant costumes. But the former figure skater takes plenty of fashion risks off the ice, too.

    Weir, who teamed up with former Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski as figure skating analysts during the 2018 Winter Games, has captivated NBC’s primetime fans with his eclectic, sparkly and showstopping outfits.

    But during Sunday’s figure skating team event coverage, Weir’s mountain-high pompadour hairstyle paired with a Zadige Voltaire sequin-fitted blazer, black button down shirt and a chunky embellished necklace had many on Twitter wondering if he should be hosting the "Hunger Games."

    Many noted the similarities between Weir and "The Hunger Games" character Caesar Flickerman, the host for the movie's show of the same name. 

    Weir promised to bring on the drama at the 2018 Olympic Winter games. He and Lipinski are donning coordinating outfits during their commentating gigs and have yet to disappoint fans. 

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices