New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is taking his share of the blame for Sunday's last-second loss to the Miami Dolphins.

In his weekly appearance on WEEI's "Mut & Callahan" show, Brady accepted responsibility for a series just before halftime where he took a sack, which prevented the team from attempting a field goal in a game they ultimately lost by just one point.

"It was just a bad play," Brady told WEEI's "Mut & Callahan" on Monday morning. "We called a timeout on first down, we ran a couple plays. It was third down and I thought, 'OK, let's not throw an interception.' I had a couple other things go through my mind. I just took it for granted."

"You can't give away three points like that," he added. "Just a very bad play by me. That should be the foremost thing that I'm thinking. Unfortunately, it wasn't. There's no excuse. Just the reality is I can't let those things happen. It's definitely my fault."

Brady also addressed the final play of the game, a desperation play that included multiple laterals and wound up with the Dolphins scoring an unlikely game-winning touchdown.

"They made a good play," he said of the Dolphins. "It was just great execution. Everyone has those plays in their offense. It's obviously a statistical anomaly when they work. It just happened to work. It's a tough way to lose, but we all contributed in one form or another."

But Brady said he doesn't think there will be a hangover effect from the game.

"We've had a lot of tough losses every year. We've lost pretty important games. What's the difference between losing by 14, losing by 50, or losing by one? They all count the same. Our whole season's ahead of us, so let's go make the most of it."

When asked about another play where he appeared to favor his injured knee, Brady said his knee brace just dug into his knee the wrong way.

"There's no concern. I have it braced up. I've been dealing with a little injury. It must have twisted the wrong way. No concern."

The Patriots travel to Pittsburgh next week to take on the Steelers in their final road game of the regular season.