Pennsylvania native Adam Rippon didn't end up with the best score of the night, but his Winter Olympics Short Program turned Gangneung Ice Arena into his own dance floor and appeared to be a crowd favorite. After his dazzling team skate program earlier this week helped lift Team USA to bronze, the 28-year-old stands seventh entering Saturday's free skate portion of the men's individual competition.



