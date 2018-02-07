How to Watch the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games

The Olympic Games will return to the networks and digital platforms of NBC Universal when the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games commence this February.

Competition will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 8 (Wednesday in the U.S.), a day before the Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 9, and run through Sunday, Feb. 25, the day of the Closing Ceremony. Full and detailed competition schedules, TV listings and live streaming schedules are available on NBCOlympics.com.

Watch the Olympics on TV

The Games will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN and across the networks of NBC Universal. Detailed TV listings are available on NBCOlympics.com.

Watch the Olympics online, on mobile devices and on connected TVs

NBCOlympics.com

Every Olympic event will be available to stream live and on-demand on NBCOlympics.com, along with a wide spectrum of highlights and video features. Find the full live stream schedule of all your favorite Winter Olympic events and watch the action live from PyeongChang, South Korea on NBCOlympics.com.

NBC Sports app

Watch on your mobile device, tablet or connected TV by downloading the NBC Sports app, where you'll find every Olympic event available to stream live or on-demand, along with the same immersive library of highlights and video features.