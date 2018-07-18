Here's a Look at Villanova's 2018 Championship Rings

The 2018 NCAA men's basketball champion Villanova Wildcats had thousands celebrate their huge win with a parade through Center City on Thursday.

Villanova head basketball coach Jay Wright shared some images of his players receiving their championship rings Tuesday.

The Wildcats received the rings for their impressive run in the 2018 NCAA Tournament that was capped by a dominant performance over Michigan in the title game.

Guard Phil Booth shared a video showing off his new bling, complete with his name engraved on the side.

It's quite the piece of hardware for an organization that doesn't pay its athletes. Gotta win a championship to earn the bling.

Here's a closer look courtesy of Mike Sheridan.