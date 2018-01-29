At the Super Bowl Experience in Minneapolis, one of many Super Bowl events before the big game.

The Super Bowl is about more than just the four quarters in the game – the Super Bowl is an event that begins days before kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

Live music, a snowmobile stunt show, pick-up truck sleigh rides, player autograph signings and photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi trophy are among the cool things happening in this chilly Super Bowl town. Here's what's happening:

Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon

When: Kicks off Jan. 26 and runs through Super Bowl Sunday (4 to 10 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 1, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 27 and Feb. 2-3, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 28, 4 to 9 p.m. Jan. 29-31 and noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 4)

What: This 10-day-long, free event features live concerts, food, photo ops inside a snow globe and with ice sculptures, sleigh rides pulled by a Ford truck and more.

Where: Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis

Cost: Free

Polaris Upsidedowntown

When: Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. but the stunt takes place at 1:30 p.m.

What: Snowmobile stunt show that will launch nearly 100 feet between two ramps

Where: Super Bowl LIVE at Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis

Cost: Free

Built Ford Tough Sleigh Ride

When: Jan. 26 to Feb. 4

What: Football fans can tour downtown Minneapolis in a giant sleigh pulled by a Ford truck, the official truck of the NFL of course! NFL players may even make an occasional appearance at the sleigh stops.

Where: Super Bowl LIVE at Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis

Cost: FREE but registration required at the sleigh stops on 8th and 12th streets

NFL Experience Driven by Genesis

When: Jan. 27 to Feb. 3 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 27 and Feb. 1-2, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 29-30 and 3 to 10 p.m. Jan. 31)

What: Virtual Reality NFL experience, autographs from NFL players, kids play zone, NFL shop and merchandise, football clinic and you can take a photo with the Vince Lombardi Trophy

Where: Minneapolis Convention Center

Cost: $35 adults, $25 children under 12, $55 for Fast Pass

Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade

When: Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

What: Player appearances from both the Eagles and Patriots teams, live entertainment, gift bags and more.

Where: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul

Cost: Tickets starting from $36

Super Bowl Pre-Game

When: Hours before kick-off

What: Three-time Grammy Award Winner Kelly Clarkson will perform at an exclusive concert.

Where: 52 Live at The Armory

