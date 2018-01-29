Headed to Minneapolis? Super Bowl Events -- Even if You Don't Have a Ticket - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Complete Eagles Super Bowl Coverage
OLY-PHILLY
Your Ultimate Eagles Party Guide!

Your Ultimate Eagles Party Guide!

Your Guide to the Greatest Celebration as the Birds Take on the Pats

Headed to Minneapolis? Super Bowl Events -- Even if You Don't Have a Ticket

By Courtney Elko

Published at 4:53 PM EST on Jan 29, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Headed to Minneapolis? Super Bowl Events -- Even if You Don't Have a Ticket
    At the Super Bowl Experience in Minneapolis, one of many Super Bowl events before the big game.

    The Super Bowl is about more than just the four quarters in the game – the Super Bowl is an event that begins days before kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

    Live music, a snowmobile stunt show, pick-up truck sleigh rides, player autograph signings and photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi trophy are among the cool things happening in this chilly Super Bowl town. Here's what's happening:

    Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon

    When: Kicks off Jan. 26 and runs through Super Bowl Sunday (4 to 10 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 1, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 27 and Feb. 2-3, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 28, 4 to 9 p.m. Jan. 29-31 and noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 4)

    What: This 10-day-long, free event features live concerts, food, photo ops inside a snow globe and with ice sculptures, sleigh rides pulled by a Ford truck and more.

    Where: Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis

    Cost: Free

    Polaris Upsidedowntown

    When: Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. but the stunt takes place at 1:30 p.m.

    What: Snowmobile stunt show that will launch nearly 100 feet between two ramps

    Where: Super Bowl LIVE at Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis

    Cost: Free 

    Built Ford Tough Sleigh Ride

    When: Jan. 26 to Feb. 4

    What: Football fans can tour downtown Minneapolis in a giant sleigh pulled by a Ford truck, the official truck of the NFL of course! NFL players may even make an occasional appearance at the sleigh stops.

    Where: Super Bowl LIVE at Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis

    Cost: FREE but registration required at the sleigh stops on 8th and 12th streets

    NFL Experience Driven by Genesis

    When: Jan. 27 to Feb. 3 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 27 and Feb. 1-2, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 29-30 and 3 to 10 p.m. Jan. 31)

    What: Virtual Reality NFL experience, autographs from NFL players, kids play zone, NFL shop and merchandise, football clinic and you can take a photo with the Vince Lombardi Trophy

    Where: Minneapolis Convention Center

    Cost: $35 adults, $25 children under 12, $55 for Fast Pass 

    Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade

    When: Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

    What: Player appearances from both the Eagles and Patriots teams, live entertainment, gift bags and more.

    Where: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul

    Cost: Tickets starting from $36

    Super Bowl Pre-Game

    When: Hours before kick-off

    What: Three-time Grammy Award Winner Kelly Clarkson will perform at an exclusive concert.

    Where: 52 Live at The Armory

    If you want to explore more of what Minneapolis has to offer, check out these 5 Things to Do in Minneapolis.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices