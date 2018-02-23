Have the Eagles Turned Philly Into a Winning City?

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie raises the Lombardi trophy for the first time after his team defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33 in Super Bowl 52.

It would seem like the Eagles' Super Bowl magic has rubbed off on other Philadelphia sports teams. Call us a city of winners, if you will.

76ers

Since the Eagles brought home their first ever Lombardi trophy, the 76ers have been undefeated.

Prior to Super Bowl Sunday, the Sixers lost three of the previous five games and had endured a five game losing streak in December.

The Sixers have moved into seventh place with a chance at the playoffs.

Flyers

When the hardwood turns to ice at the Wells Fargo Center, the luck has stayed true.

The Flyers are 8-1 since the Eagles took the championship title in Minnesota, making it a month to remember for the team.

This, after a lackluster start to the season that included a 10 game losing streak.

Starting the season as so-called underdogs, this team is now also in contention for a playoff run.

College Basketball



The Villanova Wildcats are 4-2 since the Super Bowl, ranked second in the Big East.

The Drexel Dragons even got a taste of the underdog luck when they came from behind to beat the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 85-83. It was the largest comeback in NCAA history.

And in case anyone was wondering, the Philadelphia Phillies have been undefeated for the baseball season thus far.