American medal hopeful Nathan Chen attempted six quad jumps and cleanly landed five in a historic Olympic performance in the free skate portion of the men’s figure skating competition Saturday morning at Gangneung Ice Arena.

Needing a big score to climb back into the competition after a disappointing short program on Friday, Chen added a sixth quad jump to his free skate routine and received 215.08 points for a total score of 297.35.

Chen pushed himself back into medal contention with the performance, after which U.S. figure skaters past and present took to Twitter to congratulate the “Quad King.”