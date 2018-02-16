'HOLY QUADS': Olympic Figure Skaters Praise Chen’s Historic Performance - NBC 10 Philadelphia
'HOLY QUADS': Olympic Figure Skaters Praise Chen’s Historic Performance

Chen performed a record six quad jumps

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    See All Six Quads Nathan Chen Attempted in the Free Skate

    American medal hopeful Nathan Chen attempted six quad jumps and cleanly landed five in a historic Olympic performance in the free skate portion of the men’s figure skating competition Saturday morning at Gangneung Ice Arena.

    Needing a big score to climb back into the competition after a disappointing short program on Friday, Chen added a sixth quad jump to his free skate routine and received 215.08 points for a total score of 297.35.

    Chen pushed himself back into medal contention with the performance, after which U.S. figure skaters past and present took to Twitter to congratulate the “Quad King.”

