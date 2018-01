Eagles QB Nick Foles was at the helm the last time the Philadelphia Eagles played a postseason game. The Saints won the 2012 NFC wild card clash 26-24 with a game-ending field goal. Do you know what Greg Lewis, Brian Westbrook, David Akers, Brent Celek and Chris Warren have in common? They all hold a piece of Eagles postseason history. Here are some fun facts we bet you didn't know.