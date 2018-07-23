Flyers-Penguins 2019 Stadium Series Logo Released by NHL

The Penguins and Flyers go head-to-head Saturday night at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Before all the action started, NBC10 Reporter Keith Jones went behind the scenes to give you an all access look at the stadium transformation.

All Access Behind the Scenes Look at the 2017 NHL Stadium Series

Seven months ahead of the outdoor showdown of the Philadlephia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, the National Hockey League unveiled the official logo for the 2019 edition of the Stadium Series.

Highlighting the Pennsylvania rivalry, the image of a keystone is used while the primary colors of the Pens and Flyers outline the state logo.

With this years game being held in Philadelphia, the NHL placed a liberty bell in the center of the logo.

The Flyers will host the Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field on Feb. 23, 2019, as part of the ongoing Stadium Series, the NHL announced in November.

The 2019 "Battle of Pennsylvania" is a renewal of the first outdoor game between the two divisional rivals that saw the Penguins beat the Flyers, 4-2, at Heinz Field on Feb. 25, 2017.

"On behalf of the Philadelphia Flyers, we are thrilled to host the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series at Lincoln Financial Field," Flyers president Paul Holmgren said.

"Lincoln Financial Field will provide a perfect setting for these cross-state opponents and their passionate fan bases," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

For a Flyers franchise in search of its first win outdoors, the 2019 game will mark the fourth outdoor game in team history. They played the Boston Bruins in the 2010 Winter Classic, losing 2-1. In 2012, the Flyers hosted their very first Winter Classic at Citizens Bank Park in a game that saw the New York Rangers win, 3-2.

With seven Stanley Cups between the two storied franchises, the Flyers and Penguins have produced some of the game's greatest players and details are still being worked out for an alumni event that will likely be held in Pittsburgh after a similar game was played at the Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 14, 2017, as part of their 50th anniversary celebration.

A Comcast Spectacor executive said other games, such as a Penn State collegiate game or an AHL event involving the Phantoms, could eventually be played prior to the Flyers-Penguins game, but those specifics still have to be worked out.

"There is no doubt that the Penguins and Flyers will put on a great show for the passionate fans in Philadelphia, and those watching at home, adding to the history between these two teams," Mathieu Schneider, NHLPA special assistant to the executive director, said.