The day's drama at the Pyeongchang Games on Wednesday (Tuesday night in the United States) came in men's snowboarding as Shaun White reclaimed his halfpipe gold in spectacular style. The U.S. men's curling team scored a win, but high winds once again kept skiers off the slopes. Here's a look at the 2018 Winter Games by the numbers.

100 — Team USA won its 100th gold medal in its history of competing in the Winter Olympics after Shaun White won gold in the men’s halfpipe final.

3 — Shaun White became the first snowboarder to win three gold medals after he edged out Japan’s Ayumu Hirano in his third and final run in the men’s halfpipe final Wednesday morning in Pyeongchang.

2 — Team USA’s Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin has been thwarted twice by high wind conditions that have postponed her signature event: the slalom. She continues to wait to defend her slalom gold medal from Sochi.

11-7 — Team USA beat South Korea in the first round of men’s team curling, 11-7. The U.S. struggled in the last two Olympics, with 10th and ninth-place finishes. “Definitely not the best we can put out there, but very solid,” John Shuster, the skip, told reporters after the game. “We executed the basic shots and when we got misses and half shots from the other team we capitalized on it.”

65.55 — The Knierims scored a 65.55 in the pairs short program to advance to the pairs free skate final Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the U.S.) The song that helped the married pair earn the 14th-place finish? “Come What May” from “Moulin Rouge.”

3-2 The U.S. men's hockey teamlost to Slovenia, 3-2, in overtime in its opening game, after blowing a two-goal lead. The Americans next will play Slovakia on Friday.

1:13.56 Speedskater Jorien ter Mors set an Olympic record in the 1,000 meters Wednesday with a time of 1 minute 13.56 seconds. Skaters Nao Kodaira and Miho Takagi, who were expected to finish 1-2 for Japan, were pushed back to the second and third spots behind her. Ter Mors had struggled through back and knee problems all seasons. With her win, the Netherlands had five wins in five races.



92 More than 2,900 athletes from 92 countries are competing in the Pyeongchang Games, making it the biggest Winter Olympics ever. Its popularity comes despite tensions on the Korean peninsula though those were eased once North Korea decided to participate in the Games and even join with the South Koreans on the rink for one women’s hockey team.

168 The International Olympic Committee banned Russia from the Pyeongchang Games because of its “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of anti-doping regulations, but invited 168 Russian athletes to compete under a neutral flag and in neutral uniforms as an “Olympic Athlete from Russia.” A last minute appeal from Russia to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn a ban against 47 athletes and coaches failed though earlier it did overturn the bans of 28 Russians. The IOC declined to invite any from that group.



