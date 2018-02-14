 Feb. 14 Olympics Highlights in Photos: Shaun White Wins 100th Gold, Kim Jong Un Impersonator Attends Hockey Match - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Olympics Results, Video
OLY-PHILLY
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

Feb. 14 Olympics Highlights in Photos: Shaun White Wins 100th Gold, Kim Jong Un Impersonator Attends Hockey Match

February 14 competition highlights from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. See previous days »
More Photo Galleries
How Fast? How Far? Local Winter Olympians by the Numbers
Timing and Totals for Heavy Rain & Possible Flooding
Connect With Us
AdChoices