 Fashion Watch: Best and Worst Figure Skating Outfits of Pyeongchang - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Olympics Results, Video
OLY-PHILLY
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

Fashion Watch: Best and Worst Figure Skating Outfits of Pyeongchang

By Nina Lin

30 PHOTOS

3 hours ago

Rhinestones, sheer panels and chiffon highlighted most performance outfits at the 2018 Winter Games at Pyeongchang. See what your favorite skater wore for their routines on ice.
More Photo Galleries
Snow and Wintry Mix Fall Throughout Area
These Baby Olympians Are Ready for Gold
Connect With Us
AdChoices