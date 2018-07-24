Eagles Set to Open Training Camp - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Eagles Set to Open Training Camp

Doug Pederson's Eagles begin practices at the NovaCare Center in South Philadelphia this week.

By NBC10 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    The journey to a second consecutive Super Bowl begins Wednesday as the entire Eagles team reports for training camp.

    The Birds enter training camp this season for the first time as defending Super Bowl champions. With the team convening for practices at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia, excitement (and expectations) are at an all-time high.

    Check back here throughout training camp for live news conferences from Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, his coordinators and some of the Eagles stars.

