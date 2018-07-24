Eagles Set to Open Training Camp

Eagle Eye: Nick Foles is the starter today, should he be Week 1?

Will the Eagles repeat as Super Bowl Champions?

The journey to a second consecutive Super Bowl begins Wednesday as the entire Eagles team reports for training camp.

The Birds enter training camp this season for the first time as defending Super Bowl champions. With the team convening for practices at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia, excitement (and expectations) are at an all-time high.

Check back here throughout training camp for live news conferences from Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, his coordinators and some of the Eagles stars.

Fly Eagles, fly!