Fans on both sides of the field are having fun making signs to support their team, and trash talk the opponent. Here is a look at some of the best Eagles signs.

Americans are pulling for the Eagles in the Super Bowl, but more Americans are interested in the commercials than the game itself, according to a new survey.

About 37 percent of people polled said they are rooting for Philadelphia compared to just 16 percent who will be pulling for New England, according to a Monmouth University Poll released Thursday.

Take that Patriots!

An even larger percentage - 39 percent - of the more than 800 people polled over the telephone said they want to see the Pats lose compared to just 12 percent wishing doom for the Eagles.

'On Eagles Wings'! Birds Getting Help From a Higher Power?

Joshua Fineblum from Cinnaminson, Burlington County is the cantor at a synagogue in Minneapolis. He has a special message for his Eagles being mentioned in the Torah, unlike the Patriots. (Published Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018)

In total, the Birds have 43 percent of support compared to 18 percent for the Patriots. About 39 percent don't care how it all shakes out.

In the Northeastern United States people are pulling for the Eagles about two to one.

The guy running things for the Monmouth University Polling Institute doesn’t hold back on who he is supporting.

"I have to echo the national sentiment. Fly Eagles, fly," polling institute director Patrick Murray, whose office just happens to be decorated with pennants from Philadelphia's first Super Bowl appearance in 1981, said.

The underdog Eagles might have Americans on their side but the big game matchup, but many people don’t care about the outcome (39 percent) and nearly half (45 percent) have no interest in the game.

As for the commercials, nearly half of respondents are most interested in the Super Bowl ads rather than the game itself.

Pizza Place Giving Employees Off to Watch Super Bowl

The owner of Marino's Pizza in Runnemede, New Jersey will be closing the doors at 6 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday to let employees go home to root for their Eagles. Customers should get in their pizza orders early. (Published Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018)

"This is the biggest sporting event of the year, but only one-fifth of Americans are really ginned up for it,” Murray said. “The TV commercials may be needed to provide a bit of a draw for the more casual fan.”

The poll also looked at the dubious reputation of Eagles fans.

“Philadelphia's fan base tends to have a bad reputation for how they treat other teams' supporters,” the poll said.

One in four people said they would be worried about encountering Eagles fans in a dark alley. Meanwhile, just 14 percent said they would worry about running into Patriots fans.

"It's probably good for Philadelphia's image that not everyone is afraid of their fan base," Murray said. "Nevertheless, it's wise to steer clear of South Philly during game days if you're not wearing an Eagles jersey."