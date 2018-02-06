What will the weather be like for the Eagles parade on Thursday? NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei breaks it down.

For those heading to Thursday's Eagles Parade of Champions in Philadelphia, dress for the cold!

Temperatures start in the upper 20s Thursday morning around Philadelphia, and only rise into the low 30s by parade start time about 10:45 a.m.

"Make sure you’re bundling up as you head out early to get the best spot for the parade. It will be bitterly cold, with wind chills in the 20s," said NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei. "A few extra layers of green will help out!"

The temperature caps around the end of the parade and celebration at the Art Museum, at 34 degrees, but it will be breezy.

Winds will gust around 30-35 miles per hour, and continue gusting to around 25 mph in the afternoon. This means temperatures will feel considerably colder than they actually are. In the morning, it will feel like the upper teens to low 20s. By the afternoon, the wind chill will only rise to around 25 degrees. There may be some scattered clouds to start the day, but it will be a sunny forecast by parade time!

"While it may look pretty outside, it will be very cold. Make sure you’re wearing extra layers if you plan on staying outside for several hours before and during the parade," Klei said.

If you are traveling into the city from the upper suburbs, Lehigh Valley or Berks County, a few areas of patchy ice may form early Thursday morning due to wet weather that will occur Wednesday. Also, some of the accumulated snow from Wednesday will still be present in the Lehigh/Berks area as well. Ypu'll want to give yourself extra time to travel from these areas.

