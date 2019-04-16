The Eagles' Green Goblin posted a red-faced message on Instagram Tuesday, apparently apologizing for a fight outside a Washington, D.C. nightclub that left a Washington Wizards player in the hospital.

Jalen Mills, the Eagles' cornerback who sports dyed green hair, was arrested early Saturday morning following a fight with Washington Wizards player Devin Robinson, according to a police report.

Mills and Robinson were in the middle of a verbal argument that turned into a fight on the sidewalk next to the Opera Night Club shortly before 3 a.m., according to an arrest report by D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department.

Mills was arrested for disorderly affray, which is a charge for public fighting. Robinson was also arrested for disorderly affray and taken to a Washington hospital for treatment.

"In response to the events that took place last weekend, I want to sincerely apologize to the Philadelphia Eagles organization, my coaches, teammates and my fans," Mills wrote in the caption of a photo showing him in the end zone.

"I can assure you this will not happen again," Mills wrote.

But the incident had an immediate impact on Robinson. "We will not extend him a qualifying offer for the 2019-20 season," Washington Wizards said in a statement.