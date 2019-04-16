'This Will Not Happen Again': Eagles' Jalen Mills Apologizes for Fight With Wizards Player in D.C. - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

'This Will Not Happen Again': Eagles' Jalen Mills Apologizes for Fight With Wizards Player in D.C.

The fight left Wizards player Devin Robinson hospitalized

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Signs of a Good Nursing Home (and 5 Warning Signs to Avoid)
    CSNPhilly.com
    Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills

    The Eagles' Green Goblin posted a red-faced message on Instagram Tuesday, apparently apologizing for a fight outside a Washington, D.C. nightclub that left a Washington Wizards player in the hospital.

    Jalen Mills, the Eagles' cornerback who sports dyed green hair, was arrested early Saturday morning following a fight with Washington Wizards player Devin Robinson, according to a police report.

    Mills and Robinson were in the middle of a verbal argument that turned into a fight on the sidewalk next to the Opera Night Club shortly before 3 a.m., according to an arrest report by D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department.

    Mills was arrested for disorderly affray, which is a charge for public fighting. Robinson was also arrested for disorderly affray and taken to a Washington hospital for treatment.

    Top Sports Photos: Tiger Woods Wins 15th Major at Masters

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos: Degefa, Cherono Wins Boston Marathon

    "In response to the events that took place last weekend, I want to sincerely apologize to the Philadelphia Eagles organization, my coaches, teammates and my fans," Mills wrote in the caption of a photo showing him in the end zone.

    "I can assure you this will not happen again," Mills wrote.

    But the incident had an immediate impact on Robinson. "We will not extend him a qualifying offer for the 2019-20 season," Washington Wizards said in a statement.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices