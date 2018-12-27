Philadelphia was the city of champions in 2018 as the Eagles won the franchise’s first Super Bowl and the Villanova Wildcats took home their second men’s NCAA basketball trophy in three years. The parades and pageantry around each event will be ingrained in Philadelphians’ minds and hearts for generations.



There were also comings and goings as Gabe Kapler stumbled in his Phillies debut, the Flyers shook up the franchise’s leadership and five Phillies World Series champs called it a career. And, let’s not forget Gritty coming in “like a wrecking ball.”



Things got a little odd in Sixers-land with Bryan Colangelo losing his job over burner Twitter accounts and Markelle Fultz’s shoulder shrouded in mystery.



And, the Eagles “Weapon X” entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Take a trip down memory lane in the world of Philly sports.