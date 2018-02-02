Tom Brady MVP Acceptance Speech Leaked?

He’s arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, but did you know that Tom Brady was first drafted to play baseball?

We won't find out for sure if he's won until Saturday, but it looks like a copy of Tom Brady's MVP acceptance speech may have already leaked out.

A reporter for the Grand Forks Herald in North Dakota shared a photo Thursday of a man carrying a document that appeared to be Brady's acceptance speech. The photo was taken at the Patriots' media availability.





Upon closer examination, the document is titled "Brady Acceptance Speech" and includes the words "honored to be recognized as this year's recipient of... MVP Award." Some words are not visible because they are under the hand of the person carrying it.

Further down, the speech appears to give credit to Brady's teammates and the organization. It also appears to reference Robert Kraft as one of "the greatest owners," and mentions head coach Bill Belichick as well.

Of course, just because Brady has a speech ready doesn't necessarily mean he'll win the award. He may just want to be ready in case he does win it.

However, Brady is considered the front-runner for the MVP award. If he wins, it would be his third time winning the honor.





The NFL Honors, the NFL's annual awards show, will air on NBC10 Boston on Saturday from 9 to 11 p.m. EST. The 2018 Hall of Fame Class will also be announced during the show.