Former MLB All-Star Curt Schilling Considering Run for Congress

Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling is considering a run for Congress in Arizona, according to a tweet from President Donald Trump.

Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling is considering a run for Congress in Arizona, President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Trump called Schilling a "great pitcher and patriot" and said it was "terrific" that the former All-Star with the Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks was considering the move.

Trump's tweet came a day after Schilling told the Arizona Republic that he was "absolutely considering" running against one of the state's five Democrats.

"The state is not the state I grew up in," Schilling said in a statement to newspaper. "Making Arizona citizens of EVERY Race, religion and sexual orientation 2nd class citizens to illegal immigrants is about as anti-American as it gets.

"When you have homeless veterans, children, and you're spending tax dollars on people smuggling drugs and children across our border someone in charge needs their ass kicked."

Schilling emphasized that he was in the "considering it" stage and did not say which district he was considering.

This isn't the first time the World Series hero has considered getting involved in politics. Back in 2016, he eyed a run against Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts before ultimately deciding against it.

Schilling retired from major league baseball in 2007 and was employed as a commentator on ESPN’s baseball telecasts until he shared a Facebook meme about transgender issues that many found offensive. “ESPN is an inclusive company,” the network said in a statement explaining its decision that spring. “Curt Schilling has been advised that his conduct was unacceptable and his employment with ESPN has been terminated.”