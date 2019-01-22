What to Know Pass and Stow and Shake Shack will be open for Phillies fans to enjoy during the 2019 season, the Phillies and Aramark say.

Pass and Stow features a family-friendly section and beer garden where McFadden's Ballpark used to be.

Shake Shack is making its first appearance at the Citizens Bank Park.

Citizens Bank Park is ringing in the new season with a Shake Shack and a new partially family-friendly sports pub featuring a relic of the old Vet.

The 24,500-square-foot Pass and Stow attraction that features an outdoor beer garden, brick oven pizzeria, the aforementioned family-friendly bar and dozens of TVs showing Phillies and other sports action replaces the shuttered McFadden’s Ballpark at the Third Base Plaza of the Phillies ballpark.

The Liberty Bell is prominently featured in designs released by the Phillies Tuesday. The team is even propping back up the 19-foot-tall bell that once stood atop Veteran’s Stadium. It makes sense considering Pass and Stow is an ode to John Pass and John Stow, the two men who recast the Liberty Bell and whose names appear on the famous symbol of freedom.

The Phillies call Pass and Stow a first of its kind at CBP. The open-air food and drink destination (that’s how they put it) features room for hundreds of fans on its picnic tables, under its 30-by-50-foot pergola, around its fire pits and just standing around the bar. Besides the main beer area, Pass and features a smaller family-friendly area for 150 fans that features a split-flap board that's an ode to 30th Street Station's Amtrak board.

Shake Shack features both a sit-down area for 120 fans looking for a burger, crinkle-cut fries or shakes while at the park or takeaway to eat at your seats. The burger joint sits just next to Pass and Stow.



An artist's rendering of Shake Shack at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies partnered with Aramark to announce the new eateries and bar that will be ready for Opening Day on March 28.

“With this, we are excited to partner with Aramark to bring an outdoor beer garden to the ballpark, complete with an open-patio concept and backyard type feel,” Phillies executive vice president David Buck said. “…Not only will these social spaces feature a wide array of food options, but also fun design elements that tie into Phillies history and Philadelphia’s iconic Liberty Bell.”

Shake Shack will be open during normal game hours while Pass and Stow will open two hours before first pitch and remain open until post-game, the Phillies said.

