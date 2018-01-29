Brady Hangs Up on Radio Show Over Remarks About Daughter

Tom Brady just completed another regular season with the New England Patriots. Here's the numbers to prove he's the greatest of all time as the Pats head into the playoffs.

Tom Brady hung up on a popular radio talk show Monday morning after expressing his disappointment with one of the Boston station's hosts over disparaging comments he made about the quarterback's 5-year-old daughter.

“I think that I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady told WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” show hosts . “It’s very disappointing when I hear that with my daughter or any child. They certainly don’t deserve that."

Brady, who has long made weekly appearances on the radio show as part of the station's "Patriot's Monday" coverage, added that he would have to evaluate if he will appear on the show again.

"I really don't have much to say this morning. Maybe I'll speak with you guys some other time," Brady told hosts Kirk Minihane and Gerry Callahan.

The next sound listeners heard was a dial tone, as Brady apparently hung up.

Brady’s remarks were in response to comments made Thursday night by Minihane and Callahan's colleague Alex Reimer. While discussing Brady’s new Facebook documentary "Tom vs. Time," Reimer called Brady’s daughter, Vivianne Brady, “an annoying little pissant.”

WEEI said Monday that Reimer "was handed an indefinite suspension" Friday.

The Patriots and the station recently announced an extension of their agreement, which involves weekly calls from Brady and coach Bill Belichick. The five-time Super Bowl champions will play for their sixth ring against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

