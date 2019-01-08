 Area Eaglets Cheer on the Eagles! - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

Area Eaglets Cheer on the Eagles!

By Sara Smith

27 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Published 2 hours ago
As the Eagles move on to New Orleans, plenty of area 'eaglets' are ready to cheer them on to another WIN! Meet some of the Eagles' newest fans.
More Photo Galleries
Tech to Expect at CES 2019
Moments From the Golden Globes Afterparties
Connect With Us
AdChoices